Waunakee Police, along with Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to complaints about a party at a short-term rental on Franconia Court Friday night.
Problems at an Airbnb over the weekend were mentioned at the Sept. 16 Waunakee Village Board meeting during a discussion of licensing the establishments.
Waunakee Police Chief Kevin Plendl confirmed Tuesday morning that police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 13 to noise complaints. Officers observed individuals both inside and outside of the residence.
According to Plendl, officers observed two individuals near a parked car and heard a metal object hit the ground. The officers went to approach the suspects who fled to the front door of the home, and when entry was not granted, fled on foot. They were later identified through a Ring doorbell video and later caught. One of the individuals is on probation, and the other has an open case with a deferred prosecution status. Police have referred charges of obstruction/resisting arrest to the District Attorney’s Office.
Plendl said a 20-year-old female had rented the home approximately 24 hours prior to host a party for her boyfriend’s 20th birthday.
The owner was out of town but did see the incident on video, returned to the home, and cooperated with police, Plendl said.
Video also showed a party bus dropping off guests, along with drug activity.
Police spent more than two hours at the scene, along with follow-up and investigation time, and five deputies were called to the scene.
Plendl said this is the first call the Waunakee department has responded to at a short-term rental.
