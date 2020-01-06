With the opening of a new public library, exploration of possible public aquatic center and a view toward a 2020 school referendum, Waunakee celebrated accomplishments and began to look ahead toward new ones in the final months of 2019.
The second half of 2020 also included the expansion of Octopi Brewing and other new business openings. Here’s a recap of what the end of 2019 held in store.
June
Parks committee OKs exploratory aquatic facility meeting
The Village of Waunakee seemed poised to take the initial steps in planning for a pool or some sort of recreational water feature.
At their June 5 meeting, The Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee voted to accept a $1,585 contract with Ayres Associates to host a public listening session and discuss any next steps with local officials, depending on that session’s outcome. The contract is pending village-board approval.
Chris Zellner, committee member and village president, said on recent surveys, including one conducted for the 2017 Waunakee Westport Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation plan, a pool or splash pad was the No. 1 request from respondents.
“I thought it was appropriate from a timing perspective for us to start looking at this,” Zellner said, adding that Phil Willems, another parks and recreation committee member, has often talked about the addition of a splash park to Waunakee.
Ayres consultants would kick off the listening process.
Waunakee village trustee resigns
A long time Waunakee Village Trustee and plan commissioner announced her resignation, saying she planned to move out of the village. The resignation was effective that day.
Susan Springman, who had served on the village board for 14 years and on the plan commission prior to that, said in a memo to Waunakee’s administrator and village president that after she received an attractive offer on her home, she decided to move to Westport for personal reasons.
“Waunakee is a tremendous community in which to live and I am thankful and proud to have the opportunity to help form the Village as it exists today,” Springman noted in her memo. “We are all fortunate to have or to have called Waunakee home.”
At their June 17 meeting, the board discussed filling the vacancies left by Springman on the board and plan commission. Afterwards, Kristin Runge was appointed to the trustee seat.
July
EMS monument unveiled
In 1979, the Waunakee Area EMS was chartered, providing emergency medical service to the village and surrounding towns.
Forty years later, on June 26, a crowd of community members, past and present EMTs and their families gathered at the Waunakee EMS Station to dedicate the Waunakee Area EMS Volunteer Recognition memorial.
Service Director Scott Russell welcomed the crowd, noting that during the first year with the 20 original members, the district served 8,850 citizens, and the EMS responded to 255 calls.
Today, approximately 21,735 citizens live within the Waunakee EMS District, and for the year 2019, the Waunakee EMS is on track to recording 1,300 calls.
Russell explained that the district is owned and operated by six municipal governments, including the Town of Westport, Village of Waunakee, Village of Dane, and the towns of Dane, Vienna and Springfield (WWDDVS).
The monument, he said, will be a permanent reminder of the commitment and selflessness on the part of the volunteers.
It includes the names of the original members, along with those who have served 15 years or more.
Years in the making, Center for Rural History opens
After nearly 15 years of planning, Schumacher Farm Park’s Center for Rural History opened to the public with a grand opening.
What for many years had been referred to as the Red Barn is now a fully functional space for receptions and educational programs about Dane County farm life in the 1920s and 1930s.
At the July 14 grand opening, the Friends of Schumacher Farm celebrated the project’s culmination with county staff and officials.
Darren Marsh, county parks director, noted that that the project preserves the community’s history and the legacy left behind by Marcella Schumacher Pendall, who donated her family farm for the park in 1978.
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp spoke of the efforts on the part of the board and county officials to get the project done.
“This is a wonderful place, but it’s not finished,” he said, adding that a farm machinery shed is needed to store and repair vintage machinery.
August
When the pets are away, new Waunakee complex lets owners relax
A new, large Waunakee Pet Complex was under construction at 1050 Lillian Street in the business park to house Zen Dogs Center and Luna Pet Resort, where dogs of all ages and sizes would receive customized care when their owners are absent.
Lynn Wunderli, who has been a dog trainer for a number of years, conceived of starting a business in Waunakee three years ago, she said.
“I began recognizing the need in the community with all the dogs. Waunakee is a very dog friendly community. I thought, ‘let’s put a dog day care here’.”
She talked with her friend, Kori Keene, who agreed. The two share a combined total of more than three decades of professional dog training. Together they created a business plan and a presentation for investing partners. They contacted Heidi Lezotte, who rescues pets, and after they presented the idea to a developer, it began to find traction.
Zen Dog Center would be a 12,000-square-foot facility with indoor and outdoor AstroTurf yards for play with tactile and stimulatory experience, Wunderli said.
Luna Pet Resort would offer boarding for cats and dogs, and its founder has a long history of rescuing animals, including Piper, a tiny, 13-year-old pup who came along for the interview with the Tribune.
Her idea for a pet resort began when she was unable to find a place where she was comfortable boarding her own dogs.
Recommendations aimed at increasing housing choices in Waunakee
A nine-month study of housing in Waunakee likely confirmed what many have suspected: many individuals are unable to find housing in the village within their price range.
A survey of workers commuting to Waunakee for work conducted as part of the study was one indication. Nearly 63 percent of the respondents said that Waunakee did not offer houses or rental units they could afford.
The Waunakee Housing Task Force, with a diverse composition of members, completed its report after an extensive, 11-month effort, and its facilitator, Kristin Runge of the UW-Madison Extension, presented the findings and recommendations to the Waunakee Plan Commission on Aug. 12. Plan commissioners ultimately forwarded the recommendations to the village board.
In addition to the lack of “affordable” or “workforce” housing, the report revealed that, according to the Dane County Housing Needs Assessment, 400 households in Waunakee – 210 renter households and 190 owner households – are cost-burdened or extremely cost-burdened, paying more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing or more than 50 percent of their monthly income on housing.
As she presented the report, Runge said the task force looked at four key issues and then presented the recommendations.
Waunakee officials eye old library as new village hall location
Waunakee village officials directed staff to help determine the costs of moving the Village Hall to the former South Street library location and a process for selling the existing Village Hall.
The board agreed to spend up to $10,000 to engage an architect in an effort to determine the remodeling costs for the building to meet the municipal needs.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt offered some reasons for the move.
Several options have been considered for the site, Schmidt told the board, and village officials wanted to give the school district time to consider possibility of purchasing the building.
In his discussions with Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee school district administrator, Schmidt said he learned that “timing-wise, they cannot tell us now minus a referendum process that they’re ready to move on the library.”
The South Street building offers some advantages. Schmidt noted that the existing village hall is 8,000 square feet as compared to the former library’s 12,000 square feet.
“It’s very practical to think that remodeling would accommodate our needs in that space,” Schmidt said.
Waunakee community asked to weigh in on pool options
Would a public pool in Waunakee be so cool or is the idea just all wet?
Waunakee’s parks committee and public officials hoped a public meeting Aug. 20 would help to answer that question, and if the intent is there, to guide them on the size and costs.
The village board had contracted with Blake Theisen of Ayres Associates to present a number of options and price ranges to residents at the Waunakee Public Library and ask for their preferences on four options with different price ranges, from a splash pad with a 75-person capacity to regional aquatic facility, including a seasonal dome with a 350-person capacity.
September
From brewery to beverage contract facility
The arms of Octopi Brewing Co. had grown, giving the brewery increased capacity to brew more than beer and space for more than the existing food truck.
“Clients were asking for other stuff – wine, seltzers… We invested money in cutting-edge equipment to really produce other beverages,” said Isaac Showaki, who founded Octopi Brewing four years ago. With the new addition, it will transform from a brewery to a contract beverage facility.
A $10 million, 38,000-square-foot expansion is completed at the facility on Uniek Drive, bringing the square footage to 52,000 square feet.
An estimated 40 percent of its product will be beverages other than beer, but the brewing portion is also on track to grow.
Showaki said it has contracts in place to double beer production, from 50,000 barrels per year to 100,000 in 2020, and afterwards will be the fourth Wisconsin brewery ranked among the top 25 in the nation, production-wise.
Diversifying to other beverages is important. As Showaki put it, “The beer market is terrible.”
Board chooses architect for middle school
The Waunakee Board of Education has chosen an architectural firm for next year’s referendum. If passed, Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) will design the village’s new middle school.
The school board’s vice president, Dave Boetcher, said the decision was carefully thought out.
“The facility committee was given the ability to interview architectural services for the upcoming potential referendum,” Boetcher said. “So we interviewed the same four that were invited to the last referendum interview – three of which showed up.”
Village board: Set rules as soon as possible
The Waunakee Village Board urged staff to begin licensing all short-term rental operators, or Airbnb owners, sooner than later.
Village staff were drafting the applications for short-term rental operators to fill out. The regulations were to be ready for applicants by Oct. 15 with public hearings to follow and licenses to take effect Dec. 1. The first year licenses will span from Dec. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, with the future periods from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
The village board ultimately adopted the ordinances regulating short-term rentals.
October
Four men charged in Waunakee vehicle theft case
Cameron D. Barber-Smith, age 19, of Milwaukee, Alonte T. Kingcade, 18, Waunakee, Damariyah M. Muhammad, 18, and Deshawn Taylor, 18, both of Madison, are all facing charges related to vehicles reported stolen on May 25.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Waunakee Police investigator responded to four residential burglaries at Woodbridge Drive, Bluebird Trail and Franconia Court, along with a stolen automobile at Arboretum Court. Two Mercedes-Benz vehicles were taken from the Franconia Court residence, as well.
This would be one of several charges relating to vehicle thefts in Waunakee.
Waunakee EMS seeks to increase staffing, service level
Though the Waunakee Area EMS has two ambulances to respond to emergency calls in its district, without fully staffing both, the responders miss an average of 120 calls each year.
The district is looking to change that, but with the change comes a cost. EMS Director Scott Russell appeared before the Waunakee Village Board Oct. 7 to provide details behind the numbers in the 2020 budget.
In an effort to fully staff the second ambulance, past and current members of the district created a five-year plan to start this year.
“What this next year’s budget includes…it includes bringing on board three more full-time employees,” Russell said, adding that the department would move up to a single-paramedic level.
County to purchase 82 acres in town of Vienna
Dane County announced plans to purchase 82 acres of land in Vienna. If approved, the purchase would ensure that the land is preserved and protected from future development.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the goal is to reduce runoff caused by impervious surfaces.
“Instead of it being developed,” Parisi said, “we’re going to purchase this land. And when we have a heavy rain or flooding-type event, this land will be able to hold over 13 million gallons of water. So when we look at planning into the future…purchases like this are critical.”
Parisi said the land on Schumacher Road just south of Hwy. V was targeted for acquisition after being identified as a limited drainage basin, where water is retained by the subsoil instead of being diverted into nearby lakes or streams.
He said preserving such land is an integral part of the county’s flood-prevention efforts.
Friends and family remember Dalton Ziegler
To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, the family of Dalton Ziegler unveiled a memorial in Dane last week. It would commemorate the life of a man loved by all those who knew him.
Ziegler died last year after an attack at his home in Dane.
The memorial – a handmade bench – has been placed outside Tootsies Bar & Grill.
According to friends and family, the establishment was Dalton’s favorite place to spend time outside of work and where he could often be found when he wasn’t helping someone in need.
“He was in here for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Tootsies’ owner Jody Thayer. “He would always come in here after work, with dirty hands and all…So a lot of people come here, knowing this is where he hung out, just to remember him.”
November
Change in scoring shines light on high school growth
As the Department of Public Instruction released its report cards Tuesday, the good news statewide was that 87 percent of public schools’ scores either met or exceeded expectations, as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts.
For Waunakee school district administrators, the news was even better.
The Waunakee district’s score, at 85, fell into the highest rating, described as “significantly exceeds expectations,” as did the scores for five of the six Waunakee schools. It was the only district in Dane County to receive the five-star rating.
Westport denies developer's request for financing
The Town of Westport has rejected real-estate developer Terrence Wall’s request for financing. The decision came after board members spent 1 hour, 18 minutes in closed session on Monday.
Wall had requested that the town finance $9 million in infrastructure for Phase 5 of Bishops Bay.
December
Historic tree finds new life at library
When a nearly 300-year-old burr oak tree toppled over at the Kennedy residence in Westport in September of 2018, Bev Kennedy said it was like losing a family member.
But today, a large slab of that tree trunk has taken on a new life at the Waunakee Public Library’s board room, thanks to a generous donation from Michael F. Simon Builders.
When Simon Builders celebrated its 125th year in 2018, the company marked the occasion with a yearlong campaign of giving back to the community. Phil and Paul Simon hoped to give back to the library for the November gift, and they wanted something tangible. The Simon family has long been involved in the library – in fact, the first library was a bookcase housed in a hat shop owned by Katherine Simon, Mrs. Mike Simon, on Main Street near Fish Street, according to a history shared by the Simon family.
School board discusses possible improvements to Heritage Elementary
Waunakee’s Board of Education held a special meeting at Heritage Elementary School to discuss facility needs that could be addressed in a potential 2020 referendum.
School principal Dan Carter brought up the need for more kindergarten space.
“Four years ago,” Carter said, “we did a nice job of renovating what we could. But really, when you look at the square footage of our kindergarten classrooms compared to the other schools, the square footage in three of our six kindergarten classrooms is significantly smaller.”
Prior to a 2014 referendum, only four classrooms at the school were dedicated to kindergarten. By reconfiguring space on the lower level, two additional kindergarten classrooms were created.
However, the new rooms were substantially smaller than their counterparts.
“I was a little concerned when we designed the build last time,” Carter said. “I was grateful because that was the No. 1 thing I wanted. If we’re going to a six-track school, we need six kindergartens. But because of the space we had to renovate, we had to make them smaller.
“In hindsight,” Carter said, “I wish we would’ve made them larger. But we just couldn’t expand them anymore.”
The principal said another issue needing to be addressed is student drop-off.
