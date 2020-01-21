On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, Sarah Engwall, Evan Uebersetzig and Brad Li from the Waunakee High School Band performed in the National Band Association All-State Band. Their band directors are Ryan Caloud and Ryan Gill.
Membership in the band signifies a level of achievement which places these student musicians in the top percentile among all student musicians in the state.
This year’s band will be conducted by Dr. Linda R. Moorhouse. Dr. Moohouse serves as Professor of Music and Associate Director of the School of Music at the University of Illinois. Before joining the University of Illinois School of Music in fall 2010, Dr. Moorhouse served on the faculty at Louisiana State University.
Dr. Moorhouse is active as a conductor, clinician, and adjudicator both nationally and internationally. She currently serves as President of the prestigious American Bandmasters Association, and is a past President and the current Executive Secretary of the National Band Association.
The two day Honors Band concluded with a Grand Finale Concert that closed the State Convention of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Band Association at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the Concert Hall at the Arts and Communications Building.
