The Waunakee Community School District has announced its middle and high school Career and Technical Education Students for the month of December.
Middle school students receiving this distinction include Isaac Kruschek, Mirra Andersen, Sofia Pieton and Megan Renken
Isaac Kruschek was the Agriculture Education student of the month. Teachers said he is motivated, stays on top of his school work, and has a positive outlook. He is also a self-advocator when things like technology do not work properly.
Mirra Andersen is the Business & Information Tech/Marketing Education student of the month. Teachers said noted her positive attitude, hard work and skill in assignments, and her willingness to help classmates.
The Family and Consumer Science Education student of the month is Sofia Pieton. Teachers said she works hard in class, works well with others and asks questions to clarify her understanding of assignments.
Megan Renken is the Technical Education & Engineering student of the month. Teachers said she is goal-oriented, focused and a hard worker, and goes beyond her projects to help others.
High school students receiving this distinction include Lydia Gilles, Ian Ferrigno, Taylor Knox and Lydia Jacob.
Lydia Gilles is the Agriculture Education Student of the Month whose leadership shows how dedicated she is to the agriculture community, her teachers said. She embodies a passionate agriculture advocate while educating those around her.
Ian Ferrigno is the Business & Information Technology/Marketing Education Student of the Month. Ian will have completed seven business and marketing classes by the end of the year, and the courses have given him simulated experiences and assignments that allow him to see what a career in marketing can entail. The teachers noted his pride in the projects, as well.
Taylor Knox is the Family & Consumer Science Education Student of the Month who has displayed leadership skills in the Step One Preschool Lab. She relates well to the preschool children and was able to comfort one of the preschoolers who was having a difficult morning.
Lydia Jacob is the Health Science Education Student of the Month. She is currently enrolled in her third health science course. Teachers said she is hard working and a team player in the classroom. She is also involved in the HOSA club and will compete in Biomedical Laboratory Sciences at the regional competition in February.
