As the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection celebrated its 13th year as a nonprofit Feb. 14, it also launched a new website, tagline and logo. Its executive director, Lisa Humenik, gave an update on the charitable organization at the Feb. 17 Waunakee Village Board meeting.
The logo features two neighbors holding hands, with the shape of a heart between them, and the tagline is “The heart of our community.”
“It represents the caring everyone brings to the community and to each other through the work of Neighborhood Connection,” Humenik said.
Humenik shared some of the organization’s history. It was begun by Genna (Eaton) Carlisle who noticed neighbors in need and received 501(c)3 nonprofit status in 2007. In 2014, a capital campaign allowed Waunakee Neighborhood Connection to purchase a building on South Century Avenue, where it has operated since. Humenik has been with the organization for 18 months.
For the past year the board has worked to redefine its mission, which is to provide programs and resources that engage neighbors in supporting one another.
“We really have two areas of focus; one is financial stability,” Humenik said, ensuring families in Waunakee have what they need.
The second part is volunteerism wherein community members build connections.
Shortly after Humenik started, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection hired a case manager with a background in family services to network with other social service agencies throughout Dane County.
Structure and support have been added to volunteer activities, and the number of volunteers has more than tripled, Humenik said. A volunteer program for families has been added, as well.
The organization has standardized all of its financial record keeping to meet nonprofit standards and has built its board and implemented transparency and governance standards.
The client intake process has improved to allow Waunakee Neighborhood Connection to evaluate the difference it is making in people’s lives.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection focuses on the most vulnerable families in the community, Humenik said – which have been referred to as the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, but Employed or ALICE.
Waunakee’s poverty rate is very low, Humenik said, less than 3 percent.
“But if we look at that ALICE threshold, which is considered to be a little over $19,000 for a single individual [salary], $61,000 for a family of four, almost 15 percent of our households are below that ALICE threshold,” she said.
About 90 percent of the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s clients are working adults who may have more than one job but are not bringing in enough to make ends meet.
Average rent in Waunakee is another key factor, with those who fall within the ALICE threshold able to pay between $500 and $700 per month, below Waunakee’s $900 average rent.
Waunakee is currently serving 159 client households, about 520 individuals. The largest program is the free store. Last month, 60 families made 110 visits to the free store.
The numbers of those served have grown, from about 83 families 18 months ago to about 159 households today. The same is true for the number of individuals.
Humenik attributed the growth to better partnership with the schools, the senior center and social service agencies it works with.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s most well-known and visible program is the free store, which offers clothing, household goods, cleaning supplies and toiletries donated by community members. Several area businesses partner with the organization to provide these, along with the Build-a-Bed program.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection also offers holiday programs, such as the Adopt-a-Family, where community members provide gifts, and the holiday meals program.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection also takes care of vehicle repairs, provides an English language group, scholarships and school supplies, and offers a Neighbor-to-Neighbor emergency crisis fund.
The board has been engaged in strategy the past year and has adopted a community impact plan with six key areas. The first is to attain financial sustainability. Reserves had been left over from the successful capital campaign when the organization purchased its building. But the last four years, the organization has had significant organizational losses, Humenik said.
“We’re getting to the point where those reserves are a bit tapped out, so we need to make sure we turn the financial situation around,” Humenik said, adding that she is spending most of her time on fund development and has seen some encouraging signs with new donors added.
The organization also wants to ensure it is providing relevant and effective programs and has implemented methods to evaluate the impact and the change in people’s lives.
It also intends to build community trust and transparency and to achieve top-of-mind awareness.
Finally, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection wants to ensure a positive culture “and that we’re are a really safe place for families to come when they need that assistance, and know that it can be confidential and that they can get what they need,” Humenik said
Ongoing program evaluation is new, and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection will be able to share the results in the next few months. Educational programs are also being offered more, and a donor appreciation program will be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.