The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported that a Waunakee man has been arrested for second OWI offense after an accident Friday night on Hwy. M.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Hwys. M and 113. A family driving in a rented 2020 Equinox on Hwy. M turning north onto Hwy. 113 was hit by a 2006 Acura traveling south on Hwy. 113, according to the sheriff's report. All four occupants of the Equinox were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger of the Acura was also transported via EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Acrua, 20-year-old Kevin Abbot-Strittmatter Jr. from Waunakee, was arrested for OWI second offense and cited for failure to stop at a stop light, no insurance and for having open intoxicants. After consenting to a blood draw, he was booked into the Dane County Jail.
The intersection of Hwys. M and 113 was partially closed for about 90 minutes while EMS tended to the patients and deputies investigated the crash.
