Despite numerous illnesses and injuries, the Waunakee Varsity Dance Team has shown grit and grace on the road to regionals.
“I am so proud of how hard this team has been working to perfect their technique this season. We’ve had our share of sprains and setbacks, but are now looking stronger than ever. As a team, we’ve bonded not just through dancing, but community involvement as well,” said Noah Christopher, varsity dance team head coach.
In addition to an already grueling practice and performance schedule, the lady Warriors made time to participate in two charity events in Waunakee this season. First, they helped packaged supplies for the needy in November. Then, during Christmas break, the team helped the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection assemble and deliver holiday meals to clients. Fundraising efforts by the team were even able to cover the cost of Christmas cookies for 165 families.
One of the highlights for the team this season, was their halftime performance at Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football playoffs, despite the heartbreaking loss for the Warriors.
"Being able to dance in front of larger crowds helps build confidence and the energy from the football fans that day was infectious. Truly a remarkable memory for our team,” Christopher said.
This weekend, the dance team will debut their hip hop routine in Stoughton at The Badger Conference Invite Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at Stoughton High School. They are also scheduled to perform during halftime at the Waunakee High School boys basketball game on Jan. 21. The coach says he’s confident that both performances will help pave the way for perfection at regionals in Watertown on Jan. 26.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and performances begin promptly at 9 a.m. at Watertown High School. The public is encouraged to come cheer on the varsity dance team, as they compete for a chance to dance at the state championship in LaCrosse on Feb. 1.
