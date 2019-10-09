The Waunakee Tribune is accepting Waunakee High School students’ senior pictures to publish its graduation supplement.
Parents or students themselves are asked to submit a single photo, in color if available, for the publication by Jan. 6.
Photos may be emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com, mailed or dropped off at the office, 105 South St., Waunakee, WI 53597.
A drop slot is located to the right of the front door in the event the office is closed. The deadline to submit pictures is Jan. 6.
The graduation supplement will be published in the edition prior to the Waunakee High School graduation.
