The Waunakee High School sculpture, Illuminating a Path, Past, Present, Future, received the final touch April 2 when the final piece – the open book portion – was installed.
Created by Los Angeles artist Michael Kalish, the sculpture at the entrance to the high school was first unveiled and dedicated in May 2019. The open book lists the names of individual and family donors, civic groups, clubs, businesses, arts groups and municipalities who contributed to it.
The first page of the open book shows the title of the sculpture and the artist’s signature. The second page features four sections of contributors, acknowledging four areas of support.
The section of donors lists families, individuals and businesses that contributed funding. Another section includes in-kind support in labor, materials and expertise. The section of major supporters honors individuals and businesses that made major contributions in funds, materials, expertise and labor.
Another listing includes those who served on the Waunakee Public Arts Committee who planned, raised funds and organized the project.
It includes 51 businesses, clubs and civic organizations, 84 individual and family donations and two municipalities – the Town of Westport and Village of Waunakee.
The Waunakee School District is recognized as a contributor of labor, expertise and coordination.
The open book stands on a metal pedestal. It is constructed of etched names on an aluminum plate that has been encased in a glass to make it weather resistant.
Hellenbrand Glass constructed the encasement, and Badgerland Metal Building Erectors delivered the open book and bolted the pedestal to the ground. Waunakee Community School District staff and Frank Gorham of Vogel Bros. were also instrumental in the donor-book installation.
“The completion of this sculpture is a testament to this community’s ability to come together towards a common goal,” said Kathy Bartling of the Waunakee Public Arts Committee. “The quotes on the sculpture are inspirational and reflect this community’s values.”
Donors and business supporters are encouraged to visit the sculpture and see their names.
