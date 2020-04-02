This Village of Waunakee Village Board Meeting will be held as a live virtual meeting due to the State of Wisconsin’s Safer At Home Order. The public can participate in one of four ways:
· PREFERRED METHOD: Participate on-line in Zoom webinar by using this link to join: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/719898717. A computer, tablet, or smart phone will allow participation.
· Call (312) 626-6799, and enter Webinar ID: 719 898 717. Those requiring toll-free options are asked to contact Village Hall for details prior to the meeting at administrator@waunakee.com or (608) 850-2182.
· Watch live on the Village’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdJlWeq4Im4lAV7elL8hELQ.
· Watch live on the Village’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/villageofwaunakee/.
The online meeting agenda and all support materials are being finalized and can be found Friday at https://onbase.waunakee.com/onbaseagendaonline. In addition to the public, all Board members and staff will also be participating remotely. An explanation on how the meeting will be conducted will occur promptly at 6 p.m. Anyone with questions prior to the meeting may contact the Village at (608) 850-2182 or administrator@waunakee.com.
