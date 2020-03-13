As the Waunakee school district approached spring break this week, administrators were closely monitoring information about the COVID-19 or corona virus to keep students safe and healthy.
Information from health partners has been changing rapidly, and the district has been working closely with to Public Health Madison and Dane County, District Superintendent expressed in a letter to district parents.
The health department has offered recommendations for travel, provided to parents by the school district. Health officials recommend “people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with community transmission of coronavirus. This includes both international travel to Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with community transmission . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates this information daily. If travel is essential, Public Health recommends a 14-day self-quarantine upon your return,” according to the Public Health Madison and Dane County website.
Guttenberg’s letter also emphasizes that the building and grounds staff is cleaning and disinfecting school spaces, and one of the most effective steps of prevention is washing hands. “Finally, we have received questions about school closure. We are certainly hopeful that closing school for any period of time will not be necessary; however, we are planning should this situation arise. As of today, we are relying on the following guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County regarding school closure:
Public Health is not recommending closing schools at this time unless there has been a confirmed case of a student or staff member in your school. As much as possible, children should be able to carry on with their education and normal activities,” Guttenberg notes.
Other cancellations
In Waunakee, the Village Center will close from March 15-29 and then village staff will reassess the situation.
The Waunakee Senior Center's nutrition site will continue, and it is expected the building will remain open from about 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered, said director Cindy Mosiman, and case management services will continue.
Several other events are being postponed or canceled. On March 13, the Waunakee Public Library announced that it would postpone all programs through the end of the month. Library patrons are asked to make use of hand sanitizer and to return books through the drop slot.
Several area fish fry events, including Blessed Trinity’s at St. Michael Church in Dane, the Waunakee Memory Café and other activities have been canceled, along with sports events.
