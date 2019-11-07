Woodland Drive was to be closed to for a short time Thursday morning as crews worked to repair the humps near the Mill Road intersection.
Waunakee's construction manager, Jim Madden, notified officials of the closure on the morning Nov. 7 saying that the hope was to have it back open in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.