Even while the world has seemed to come to a stop as we isolate, life goes on and new babies are born. In Waunakee, one of those babies is Marshall Endres, who came into the world on Saturday, March 28, at 5:33 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 21 inches, the firstborn to Wesley and Crystal Endres.
Crystal thought her water had broken the day before, and at 7:30 p.m. on March 27, she and her husband, Wesley Endres, drove to Meriter Hospital, where labor was induced.
They could have no visitors, and Wesley, who is in sales at Sergenian's, said he was glad the hospital allowed him as the father to be by his wife’s said.
“Only one support person was able to be there,” said Crystal, a nurse at American Family Children’s Hospital. “Other people who had a doula or midwife, but also with a husband, were not able to have him in there.”
“Crystal’s husband is so amazing, she had a doula and a husband,” Wesley added.
The couple described the doctors and hospital staff as very careful.
“They had visors on and masks. They took our temperature when we got there. They took my temperature every time within a 12-hour span,” Wesley said.
The hospital was empty.
“There was nobody else there. The cafeteria was quiet. I felt like we were the only patients,” he added.
The couple was told they could return home after 24 hours or stay another night. They left as soon as they could.
Shortly after the couple came home March 29, a parade of friends and family members came to wish them well and welcome Marshall, the newest member of the Endres family. Wesley knew his sister, Veronica, and other family members were planning the parade, but Crystal knew nothing.
“I thought it was just Veronica coming over to say 'hi' in the garage. Then I heard all this honking and all these cars showed up,” she said. “I was definitely in tears, knowing the baby was coming and grandma and grandpa can’t hold him. That turned my attitude around when everyone did that.”
The couple said friends and family members brought signs, and people exited their cars to view the family from a distance.
Now the family is “cooped up in the house,” Crystal said.
“It’s just us three, cooped up in the home and making it work,” she added. “We’ve had some friends deliver food for us.”
No one else is allowed to hold the baby, and because the couple has been in a hospital, they have been instructed not to leave the home at all for the first two weeks.
Wesley said they didn’t mind having no visitors at the hospital.
The three of them alone had the chance “to cuddle, to talk and laugh and to be excited together without having all the commotion,” he said.
Friends were planning to stop by over the weekend to visit from afar in the driveway and get a look at Marshall. Soon, Marshall will have a chance to meet his grandparents: Wesley’s mother and stepfather, Sarah Sergeninan and Steve Zauner, and his father, Fred Endres; and Crystal’s mother and stepfather, Laurie and Mike Cory, and father, Gary Nice.
The couple seem delighted with their newborn.
“He’s a very good boy,” Wesley said. “He’s feeding well. He loves his cuddles. He hates being alone.”
Crystal added that he loves being held.
“He loves movement. I think that’s because I was always on my feet being pregnant with him,” Crystal said.
The Endreses seem to be making the best of the quarantine.
“It makes you slow down and enjoy what we have as a family bringing in this new life,” Crystal said.
For other expecting couples at this time, Wesley advised them to “enjoy the calm before the storm.”
Others have the baby’s entire life to say hello and have the first hug, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.