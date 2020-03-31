While high schools across the state are unsure about whether graduation ceremonies will be held, the Waunakee Tribune is preparing to publish a salute to the class of 2020 in any case. We understand that our high school seniors deserve this after their years of hard work and dedication as students.
The Tribune has been collecting senior photos from parents and students throughout the school year, but several have not been submitted. Below is a list of the pictures we do not have. If your student is on the list, please email their photo to tribnews@hngnews.com. The absolute deadline to submit pictures is April 15.
Our office is closed to the public, but if you would prefer to use the U.S. mail, the address is 204 Moravian Valley Rd., Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Mary Allan, Khaliun Altanpurev, Austin Solomon, Ethan Bauer, Lucas Boehm, Raina Bogost, William Boldon, Abigail Brown, Kaylee Buckwalter, Jordan Burrell, David Carman, Mikaila Carpino-Stevens, Madison Ceder, Allison Cizek, Jackson Currie, Caitlin Davitt, Amber Deering, Noah Dixon, Logan Dresen, Aaron Ellickson, Claudia Endres, Sarah Engwall, Olivia Fisher, Liliana Garcia, Sebastian Geraci, Crichton Geraths, Anika Graf, Anna Grasee, Jacob Grommon, Yuliana Guido Ochoa, Alana Hamilton, Greta Harris, Que’Shuana Hayes, Jacey Healy, Tristian Heath, Garrett Helwig, Logan Hensler, Cailyn Herbrand, Madelyn Heuvelman, Gaje Hughes,
Miranda Iljazi, Sam Jerabek, Maritza Jones-Lavin, Nathan Jordan, Noah Jost, John Kaney, Natalie Kazynski, Kiley Kearns, Grace Kim, Maria Kleven, Isabel Koplien, Rachel Kruchten, Carter Lane, Zachary Lange, Molly Langheim, Caden Lewis, Miles Lewis, Brad Li, Ethan Liu, Derek Longua, Luisa Lutes Davidson, Hunter Malek, Milla Malik,
Taiten Manriquez, Jessica Martin, Jacob May, Jack McGowan, Victoria McKeller, Jocelyn Meinholz, Cody Miller, Cole Mobley, Cory Moderow, Elizabeth Moffett, Hailiana Moore, Denis Ruben Morales Vanegas, Mitchell Moriarty, Amber Murphy, Gabriel Murray,
Samuel Newsom, Bryce Noltemeyer, Katie Nordloh, Tyler O’Brien, Elizabeth Oster, Shane Paradisin, Suneet Patel, Trevor Peterson, Natalie Phebus, Olivia Phillipson, Alexander Poleski, Katelyn Pongratz, Kaylee Postal, Caylee Powers, Michael Rasmussen, Nicole Rauls, Roberto Reyes, Emily Richards, Madeline Ripp, Taylor Rivest, Abigail Rogers, Logan Rynes, Jenna Schiffman,
Alexander Schweitzer, Abigail Sennott, Kael Spann, Braylee Stafford, Nick Steenwinkel, Margaret Stimson, Matthew Stimson, Spencer Stokes, Kayla Stolen, Morgan Svoboda, Joseph Tarantino, Daisha Thomas, Joseph Thompson, Alice Thuot, Evan Uebersetzig, Robert Uhrina, Carter Ulrich, Greta Vazquez, Melanie Watson, Makenna Weil, Sophia Whittington, Kailee Willers, Tre Williams, Jacob Woerner, Matthew Wooten, Christopher Young, Mallory Zuhde.
