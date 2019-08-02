After many requests to assist the family of the boy who died in a tragic farm accident on July 26, a GoFundMe account was established to help with funeral expenses and to return his body to his home in Nicaragua, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The account can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-jefferson-rodriguez?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4803-donation-alert-v5
The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Waunakee and Lodi EMS, responded to the death at 6469 Viaduct Rd in the Town of Dane on July 26. Responding units determined the boy had accidentally been run over by a skid steer loader that was conducting farming duties. The operator of the skid steer was also the child’s father. The boy sustained life threatening head trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite valiant efforts from the farm owner, responding LE and EMS resources. The Medical Examiner deemed this death to be accidental.
Both the boy and his father were recent immigrants from Nicaragua and have no additional family in the area. The Victim/Witness Unit of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office is working hand in hand with community resources to assist with acquiring funding to send the boy’s body back to remaining family members in Nicaragua.
(0) comments
