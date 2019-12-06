Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Waunakee Memorial Post 11244 Commander Byron Dennison has announced today the winners of the 2019 Post Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition and the 2019 Patriots Pen essay competition.
Waunakee High School junior Olivia Lemanski captured the 2019 Post Title and moved up to the 2nd District competition where her recorded presentation will compete for the right to continue on to the state and national level competitions. This year the second place winner is junior Sarah Walter.
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition in 1946, and The Veterans of Foreign Wars became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. Should Olivia reach the national level, she will join many notable distinguished Americans who have participated in the Voice of Democracy, including journalist Charles Kuralt, Miss America Anita Bryant and former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.
Post Chairman Jeffrey Unger said, “This annual Voice of Democracy competition provides high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and record an audio essay on a patriotic theme, competing for more than $2 million in college scholarships and incentives”.
Commander Dennison added, “Each first-place state winner is then brought to Washington, D.C., in March to enjoy our nation’s capital and compete for national college scholarship funds, with first place receiving $30,000.”
This year the post selected five judges representing the community to evaluate the competitor’s entries. These were leaders from education, journalism, a corporation, and small businesses.
Chairman Unger added, “Voice of Democracy contestants are judged on originality, content, and delivery with a possible 100 points available for a perfect score. Olivia achieved 100 points overall.”
In the Patriots Pen essay competition, which gives 6th, 7th and 8th grade students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete for awards and prizes, Waunakee 7th grader Selah Kim captured the post title while second place was 8th grader Portia Grade, and third place went to Waunakee Middle Schooler, Isabel Hernandez-Mazza. If Selah continues to win up to the national level, she would be competing for a piece of the $1.2 million put up each year. Each first-place state winner competes for money at the national level with the first-place winner receiving $5,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C., in March.
Chairman Unger stated, “Our Patriots Pen competitors are judged on their theme knowledge, theme development, and the clarity of their ideas with a possible 100 points available. Wisconsin children whether home schooled, privately schooled or publically schooled have always been strong competitors at the national level.”
Commander Dennison added, “We certainly thank and congratulate all of our competitors this year and look forward to their presentations at our award ceremonies coming up in February after all level of competitions have been completed.”
All post winners receive a certificate, a medal and a cash prize.
