About 200 Waunakee Utilities customers lost power early Tuesday morning likely due to lightning striking equipment.
According to Tim Herlitzka, Waunakee Utilities manager, calls from customers about the outage began coming in at about 5 a.m. Sept. 3. Power was lost in the Verleen Avenue, Patrick Avenue and North Division Street area. It was restored at about 7:25 a.m.
