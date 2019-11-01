Most people remember the Battle of Mogadishu as depicted by the movie, “Black Hawk Down,” but Rick Beem of Waunakee remembers what led up to the 1993 raid in Mogadishu.
While serving in the Army in the 1-87 Infantry Battalion 10th Mountain Division, Beem was deployed to Somalia on a humanitarian mission titled Operation Restore Hope meant to contain militia forces.
Beem has just finished working on a book with his fellow soldier Steve Slane, who began the project after journaling for several years while working through post-traumatic stress disorder.
Six years ago, a roommate in the Army was killed in a motorcycle accident, and it was suggested that Slane, Beem and their fellow soldiers put memories of their deployment to Somalia into a book.
“I thought if we end up with something in a three-ring notebook, that’s awesome,” Beem said.
The next five years were spent finding his fellow soldiers and hearing their recollections.
The result is a paperback available on Amazon and a Kindle release titled “Behind the Gun: Poncho’s Last Walk.”
Beem joined the Army at age 22, achieving the rank of E-5 Sergeant. His three older brothers had served in the Gulf War although they were all in aviation. He chose the infantry.
“It was all the challenges I wanted and a lot more. The physical nature of it, even with some high school athletics, it was a physical endeavor,” Beem said.
Beem trained at Ft. Irwin, Louisiana, then in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before getting shipped to Ft. Drum, New York. His first deployment was to Florida during Hurricane Andrew.
“I almost feel that was purposeful of the Army to do that. I think they had Somalia in mind. It was purely humanitarian,” Beem said.
When the Somalia deployment occurred, he was in Ft. Drum where the temperature was about 20 below zero. When he and the others hit the ground in Africa, it was 120 degrees.
“We immediately went out into the bush and climatized. You hide out in the bush before you start doing missions,” he said.
Mostly, they did cordon searches, blocking off sections of town and going door to door looking for weapons and “bad guys.”
“We did that night after night. We would head up check points on the road and try to intercept any weapons,” Beem said.
Beem said they almost always found something. Above doorways, they’d find hand grenades.
“We got tangled up with an extremist group of Arabs. They had an enormous amount of hardware. That was bad,” Beem said.
Coming from Iowa, Beem said he was not used to the hostility he met with some people.
“That day was probably the first day I registered that they hate you. People would just cut you to shreds. There’s people that just … would want to annihilate you,” he said.
Others were just thieves, not outlaws, simply looking out for themselves.
“I give our guys an amazing amount of credit for their restraint in situations that could have gone bad, for the respect when needed and force when needed,” Beem said.
If an average family happened to have an AK-47, the soldiers would walk away and let them keep it for protection.
While the mission was reportedly humanitarian, Beem said he witnessed only one shipment of food when he was there in 1992. He described Somalia as a “ramshackle assembly of whatever sheet metal they could find.”
A couple of generators might power a few lights, but otherwise little electricity was available.
Vacant car dealerships and stores remained left over from better times.
“You could tell places had really been villages but blown to smithereens,” he said.
The soldiers also dealt with another threat, not from militia forces but disease.
Several got malaria; Beem came down with Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness. The high fever can be hemorrhagic, and Beem was hospitalized. He remembers being delirious and somehow unable to read.
The wildlife – scorpions, black mamba snakes, wild boars and giant ants – was another force to be reckoned with.
Of all of his fellow soldiers’ recollections, a few common themes emerged. All were part of what led up to the Blackhawk Down incident, and they could all sense the Battle of Mogadishu coming, Beem said.
Brotherhood among the soldiers is also a common theme. Beem said when he exited the service after four years, he cut all ties, but he shouldn’t have. After reconnecting with those he served with, he realized they are a source of support.
“Behind the Gun” is a different than other accounts of military missions, Beem said. While most are written from the officers’ point of view, this is from the grunts’ perspective.
“There’s a lot of inappropriate humor in the infantry,” he said.
Listed as the book’s author is Bravo Charles, Steve Slane’s pen name. The authors of the book are using proceeds from the sales to go toward nonprofits to help veterans, and in the first month since its publication, have raised $6,000.
Beem’s last deployment was in Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy, which he described as more of a babysitting mission. Again he got Dengue fever.
“I was carrying a pallet and suddenly I had no idea why I was walking with a pallet,” he remembered.
Beem now works at the Forest Products Research Laboratory in Madison. He is married with two children, and the family has lived in Waunakee for three years.
He doesn’t regret his time in the Army, he said.
“You learn so much about what you’re capable of, and not to quit. You push through,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve worked, I’ve always been a problem-solver.”
