Military service is in the Lawson family’s blood, as Ed Lawson, Waunakee American Legion Post 360 commander, describes it.
Lawson joined the ROTC in college in 1983 as a junior at UW-Whitewater, where he graduated with a history degree. In December of 1985, he started active duty with the Army.
“My dad was Air Force,” Lawson said.
In college, he took an ROTC class in map reading or aerial photography; asked if he would go on to basic, he signed up and received a two-year scholarship.
At the time he was being commissioned, he married a “hometown girl” from Waunakee – Lois Niesen.
In December, the two went to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he was commissioned as an Armor Officer with a Calvary specialty.
In 1986, the two went to Germany. The Berlin Wall was still up, and Lawson and the other servicemen trained with foreign troops. Lawson had been there as a child at the end of the 1960s and learned some German and then studied it again in college.
“So I got to use it a little bit,” he said.
The couple’s first son was born in Germany and is now a captain in the Army.
“It must be in the water,” Lawson said.
Lawson’s service posed some challenges for the newlywed couple.
“We were in the field eight to 10 months out of the year, so I quickly learned that I was not the boss when I got back home,” he said. “You learn that early on, especially when you have kids.”
His father and his wife were in Germany at the same time, so they would spend time with Lois and their son.
Lawson said for Lois, the experience must have been a culture shock.
“I married my wife who had lived in Waunakee for 19 years of her life,” he said.
In Germany, she didn’t speak the language, didn’t understand the currency and had no car.
“I go in the field for 30 days after being there for only seven,” he said. “It was tough, it was tough on the family.”
His experience as an Armor Officer taught him leadership and management skills he would use for the rest of life.
“We do a little bit of everything, some HR, some counseling people, some promoting people, giving awards, stuff like that,” he said.
They were also taught tactics.
At the time, pressure was put on the United States. Greenpeace demonstrations registered opposition to the U.S. presence in Germany. While the older Germans understood why the U.S. was there, the younger Germans did not.
Young soldiers 18 and 19 years old were away from home, and cell phones were nonexistent. Part of Lawson’s work involved mentoring them.
“But also we had the extra pressure of what they called ‘when the balloon went up,’ when the Russians and the East Germans attacked into West Germany.
“We had plans to get the families out within three days, we had places we had to go and defend, so we practiced that,” he said. “We had big exercises.”
As a Lieutenant at the age of about 23, Lawson remembers running a section of the border near Czechoslovakia when a German farmer came to him asking for permission to talk to his cousin on the other side to tell him an uncle had passed away.
“To put that into perspective, you have to get the official’s permission to let your cousin know that an uncle had passed away. That really sunk in with me,” Lawson said.
It was a different era, he said, adding that it was humbling.
Lawson served in Germany until 1989 as a Second Lieutenant through Captain.
Afterwards, he served in the Army for another six years. After another half a year of training, he headed to El Paso, Texas, for four years with the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment.
“Thirty days after we arrived there, I was on a plane to Saudi Arabia for the Gulf War,” he said.
He would serve there from September of 1990 to March of 1991.
This came after Saddam Hussein attacked into Kuwait and tried to annex it to Iraq, and Middle Eastern countries agreed to a coalition.
Again, Lawson was tasked with personnel duties.
“We had to ramp up to 6,000 people and get them overseas. So part of my duties was manifests and knowing where people were at all times in the county, picking up the mail, delivering it, sending people back home if they had Red Cross messages,” he said.
Later on, he was a maintenance officer inside a military helicopter unit taking care of trucks and trailers.
Lawson returned to El Paso in 1991 for about another three years. During that time, in 1993, he returned to Kuwait to train their border troops.
Lois returned to Waunakee from time to time and after a while moved off post in El Paso.
“It’s kind of humbling to call your wife and say, ‘What’s my new address?’” Lawson said.
In 1994, Lawson transferred to Ft. Lewis, Washington for a year. At about that time, the Army was looking to downsize and was paying benefits to leave the Army.
He was then hired by the FBI and worked in the Chicago field office, specializing in national security.
“My main focus was on three Department of Energy laboratories in the Chicago area where they were doing sensitive research and such,” he said.
Lawson transferred to the Madison office in 2010 and retired in 2018.
He currently works with the UW-Madison Police Department in emergency management and has a total of 32 years of combined federal service.
Lawson credits his military service for teaching him to work with other people and cultures and keeping his skills up to date.
“We were encouraged to do professional reading,” he said.
He also went on to earn his master’s degree.
His experience also helped him learn to take care of other people, making sure they received the training they needed.
Much of Lawson’s life has come full circle. Prior to transferring to UW-Whitewater, he was a college student at UW-Madison, where he works now.
The Lawsons’ younger son was born in El Paso, and their second granddaughter was born in the same hospital as their son.
The Lawsons returned to El Paso five years ago to watch their son be promoted to captain.
As Lawson recalled, “We were on the same base that we lived on back when he was born. So the colonel that promoted him was in the unit that I was the adjutant in at the same time. We kind of looked at each other, and I said do you realize that young man you are about to promote went to that grade school right over there?”
