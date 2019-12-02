Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H members were recently recognized for record book awards. Receiving awards were:
Mathew Karls, Robotics - Senior Pin; Woodworking - Senior Certificate; Sr. Achievement Award.
Whitney Weisensel, Dairy - Senior Certificate; Foods and Nutrition - Senior Certificate; Sr. Achievement Award.
Nancy Crawford, Drawing and Painting - Junior Certificate; Photography - Junior Certificate.
Gabi Hopwood, Rabbit - Intermediate Certificate.
Lily Follen, Foods and Nutrition - Intermediate Pin; Drawing and Painting - Intermediate Pin.
Sam Follen. Photography - Junior Pin; Vegetables - Junior Pin.
Rachel Kietzman, Silver - Participation Award.
Leah Endres, Silver - Participation Award.
Brandon Statz, Silver - Participation Award.
Kayla Statz (not pictured), Bronze - Participation Award.
Jaylee Endres, Silver - Participation Award.
Kathryn Baumgart, Silver - Participation Award; Archery - Intermediate Pin; Music - Intermediate Pin.
Eloise Blaschka, Model Horse - Junior Pin.
Ava Kietzman, Dog - Junior Pin.
