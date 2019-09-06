At St. John the Baptist Catholic School this year, students will focus on academics, but with an added layer of kindness.
This year, the Waunakee school’s theme is “We are on a Mission of Love,” and it will be used to promote kindness and friendship.
Friday, the school invited guest speakers from the community, and students learned a dance to the song, “Lean on Me,” during a Kindness Revolution pep rally.
Curriculum will be geared to promote the theme in kindergarten through eighth grade. Friendzy, for grades kindergarten through 8, is Bible-based but it addresses different virtues such as being a good friend and helping others.
Second Step is for 4K students.
According to principal Liz Goldman, it is part of social and emotional learning through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for other, maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
Goldman said students are able to perform better academically within a community of caring and empathy.
“Being in the classroom, there’s a lot of anxiety with kids on a regular basis. Sometimes it’s just being called on and not being comfortable reading or giving the wrong answer,” Goldman said.
Student should be comfortable making mistakes as they learn. If they’re worried or anxious, they will be less inclined to focus and do well academically, she added.
“If they feel faith and confidence, then they’re more focused on what’s happening the classroom,” Goldman said.
Speakers at the Sept. 6 event included Msgr. James Gunn, who read a passage about kindness in the Bible. Carrie Meier, who is an EMT with Dane County Emergency Management, spoke about kindness on the part of the emergency services providers.
Goldman said the hope is that the students will bring the messages of love and kindness home to share with their families and the greater community.
