After the 2016 elections, folks in South Lebanon, Ohio, were shocked. Some began to work on creating organization to help depolarize America, particularly when it came to politics.
From those efforts, a nonprofit group called Better Angels was formed. Cameron Swalve of its Wisconsin Chapter spoke about their work at the Sept. 19 Waunakee Rotary meeting.
Swalve is from Tennessee and has moved to Kenosha. She said many have seen families and friendships divided by politics, and Swalve has personally experienced this. She’s found Better Angels to be a solution.
Some believe that those on the opposite side of the political spectrum are the enemy, while others just see them as deplorable or ignorant. Since Swalve has been involved with Better Angels, she’s been working to have a more open mind and believe that those on the other side have some valid viewpoints.
The Wisconsin Chapter is now building an alliance with members to see how it can participate in public life with speakers, workshops and writing editorials to be published in newspapers.
Minnesota has a strong Better Angels organization, and groups work in subcommittees to draft bipartisan legislation they can take to their state lawmakers to introduce.
Better Angels operates under a rule of balance, allowing equal numbers of Blue and Red voters into each chapter and ensuring that workshops are also equally represented by both sides.
It offers Red/Blue Workshops with strict equal numbers of the two sides. A skills workshop is required for participants, Swalve said, to help people have a constructive rather than polarizing conversation.
Better Angel Debates are new this year and are part of an effort to recruit younger members. The idea is to seek truth, not victory.
Constructive dialog is essential in order to solve problems, and unless Red and Blue voters can talk together, no changes can occur, Swalve said.
Rotarian Susan Vergeront is training to become a moderator of the Red/Blue Workshops. Vergeront, who previously served two terms in the Wisconsin state Legislature, introduced Cameron to the Rotary Club.
Vergeront served as a Republican when that party was in the minority. Tommy Thompson was governor at the time, and working together, legislators were able to accomplish a lot of bipartisan work then.
“I saw that turn absolutely 180 degrees and it’s passed on to the federal government. It seems like people cannot talk about what they believe politically without being shut down and having uncivil discourse,” Vergeront said.
Anyone interested in learning more about Better Angels can contact Cameron at Cameron.Swallow@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.