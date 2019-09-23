The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kim Graff and her family during Sunday’s Packers-Broncos game for "Operation Fan Mail."
Graff, a Waunakee, Wisconsin, native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2012 to 2018, serving as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist. She deployed to the South Pacific and Australia in 2015.
Graff has been honored numerous times for her service, both as the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Woman Veteran of the Year and the Wisconsin Assembly’s Hometown Hero. Since retiring from the military, she has been a strong supporter of veterans and women in the military, advocating for two bills in the state legislature to help military families in Wisconsin, as well as raising money for homeless veterans.
She is studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn her second master’s degree to become a high school and ESL teacher, and she currently works as a Paraprofessional in the Milton School District.
Graff lives in Oregon, Wisconsin, with her family, and attended Sunday’s game with her husband, U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant William Graff, her friend Kit Amidzich, and her mother, Robin Shriver.
Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty, or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions will host a family at each 2019 home game and recognize them on the field during pregame activities. A total of 121 individuals, families or groups have been recognized through the program thus far.
To choose families, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions are asking interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a particular fan should be saluted next season. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at packers.com/lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail.
In addition to being recognized on-field prior to the game, selected families will receive four tickets to the game and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions.
