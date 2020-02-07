Waunakee High School junior Carrie Komar stunned the judges with her dance solo at the state dance competition Feb. 1. Komar, who choreographed her own contemporary routine, was selected to the WACPC All-State Dance Team. Komar was one of three Waunakee soloists who performed, along with the hip hop team at the WACPC State meet in La Crosse on Feb. 1.
The varsity dance team earned 3rd place at regionals to secure their place at state. The team will wrap us their season this Friday with their annual Showcase. The public is invited to come watch the team perform all of their routines on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the field house at the Waunakee High School.
