Two candidates are running for one supervisor spot in the Town of Springfield. Dan Dresen has filed for reelection and Pam Krill has also filed for office in the April 7 election. Also on the ballot is Art Meinholz, who is running for another term.
Dan Dresen
Dan Dresen has been a town supervisor for the past 12 years. He decided to run again to see through the work he has been involved in.
That includes pressing issues related to quarries, the airport expansion and “the general problems running every day,” he said, citing roads, emergency management and spending the town’s tax dollars wisely.
The Meinholz quarry currently is working on an issue through the courts related to land it is looking to purchase and expand upon, Dresen said. The town also has other quarries in operation since before 1979 which are, in effect, grandfathered into the zoning code as a non-conforming use.
At the Middleton Municipal Airport, an expansion is planned.
“The airport wants to expand the runway and put in more hangars. That affects residents of Springfield. That’s an issue that’s not resolved yet,” Dresen said.
He currently serves on an advisory committee for the area’s master plan and is waiting for Mead and Hunt to return with a final proposal so that the town board can meet on it.
Dresen also serves on the Middleton Fire District and is a substitute on the Waunakee EMS District.
He has lived in Springfield since 1982 and owned Dresen Painting for 45 years, though he is planning to retire.
“Now I’ve got some time to do stuff,” he said.
A graduate of Middleton High School, Dresen is married and his family includes three adult children.
Pam Krill
A native of Madison, Pam Krill lived in Middleton for several years and moved to the Town of Springfield four years ago. Her interest in running for town supervisor grew from her own grassroots efforts responding to two issues affecting the town – expansions at the Middleton airport and the Meinholz quarry owned by Yahara Materials.
“As I got more involved, I realized that particularly in the town of Springfield, they’ve been slow to respond or listen to things,” Krill said.
She recalled a town meeting when several residents voiced concerns about the Middleton Municipal Airport expansion. They were told by a town board member who is a representative on a Middleton planning committee that the Springfield meeting was not the place to talk about it, Krill said.
Afterwards, the town board “finally made some movement on this particular issue,” she said.
Also motivating Krill was the town board’s action on the quarry expansion, which was approved at Christmastime in 2018. An appeals board subsequently overturned the expansion approval, and Yahara Materials filed suit against the town.
Krill said when the town opted out of Dane County’s zoning ordinance and created a new one, “it was a big mess,” and the supervisors failed to interpret it properly. The parcel the quarry had attempted to expand on was not part of the non-conforming use. She said the ordinance itself is difficult to understand.
“A lot of time and a lot of money was wasted. It probably could have been avoided if due diligence was done early on,” Krill said.
Krill believes the board needs new supervisors who will listen to town residents. She said her aim, if elected, is to be sure she hears from people and listens to their concerns.
Krill is a partner with a large law firm practicing corporate and securities law. She is now in her 25th year of practice. She has three teenagers and is on the board of directors for the Children’s Theater of Madison and the Madison Youth Arts Center.
She said the main issues facing Springfield relate to land use.
“I love this part of Dane County. It’s beautiful. What do we want the town to look like in five years, 10 years and 20 years?” she said.
