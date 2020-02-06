After poor weather conditions put a damper on a reorganization meeting scheduled in January, the South Central Wisconsin chapter of the National Korean War Veteran’s Association has scheduled another meeting time.
The Association is open to all veterans who have served in Korea during the war and afterwards. Due to declining membership, the members had agreed to dissolve the chapter in September but delayed that date. The hope is to attract new members to keep the chapter active. The members work to keep the history of the Korean War alive.
The reorganization meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. It will be at the VFW Post 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., in Madison.
Anyone with questions can contact Gordon Faust at (608) 849-8786 or email agfaust58@charter.net
