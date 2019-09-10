Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with DeForest Police and EMS, responded to a double overdose Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:15 p,m, in the Town of Vienna.
A passerby called 911 when he saw a couple slumped over inside their running vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on Hwy. V. The witness also noted the brake lights were on and there was a small child in the backseat.
When deputies arrived, the couple was being treated by EMS. After interviews and field sobriety tests, deputies arrested Kenneth J. Akkerman, age 24, and Amber R. Akkerman, age 26, both of Friendship, Wisconsin.
Kenneth is being charged with possession of heroin and Amber is charged with possession of heroin and operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16. Both are being held in the Dane County Jail.
Their 2-year old daughter was turned over to Adams County Child Protective Services.
