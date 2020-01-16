NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 15, 1925
Mrs. Alice Blied, Madison, Andrew Anderson, Windsor, and Albert Anderson, Madison, were killed at the Catfish railroad crossing in Westport Wednesday night.
Mrs. John Kessenich, 61, died at her home here Monday following a long illness.
Miss Ella Taylor and George H. Robinson were united in marriage in Fond du Lac Saturday, Jan. 3.
H.R. Burr was elected president of the Waunakee Men’s Club at a meeting held Thursday evening.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 17, 1935
Miss Pauline Ripp, 14, passed away at the home of her sister, Mrs. Walter Bernards, Saturday afternoon.
The high school basketball team defeated Black Earth here Friday night by a score of 22-20.
Robert Dohm of Dane has been drawn to serve on the jury at Madison.
Some prices taken from Dick’s Cash Market advertisement: beef roast, 12 cents; hamburger, 9 cents; bologna, 14 cents; rolled rib roast, 16 cents.
H.H. Adler has been appointed fire inspector in place of Werner Bernards for the first quarter of the year.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 19, 1940
Henry Dorn, 82, well-known resident of Waunakee for many years, died at his home in Madison Tuesday of a heart attack.
M.F. Adler and Edward J. Endres were elected trustees of St. John’s parish at the meeting held Friday.
Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand celebrated her 68th birthday anniversary on Monday, Jan. 1.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 18, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Rowley of Madison announce the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth, to Dr. George Malorf on Dec. 30.
Eddie Schmitz had high totals in the Waunakee bowling leagues last week with 522 pins.
Adam Frederick was the honored guest at the John Hellenbrand home Sunday in honor of his 80th birthday.
Lt. J. Marvin Bacon is spending a 15-day leave with his parents here.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 19, 1950
Ernest F. Schmitz, 51, former Waunakee resident, died Tuesday at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
Miss Joyce Alford has accepted the Championship of the 1950 March of Dimes campaign.
The high school basketball team defeated Spring Green there Monday evening by a score of 52-44.
Marcel Schwab attended the American Furniture Market in Chicago on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hensen Jr. of Middleton announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 12.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 14, 1960
Mrs. Herman Feldbruegge, 50, resident of Waunakee and vicinity for 18 years, died at the Sauk-Prairie hospital Saturday evening following a long illness.
Waunakee teenagers are sponsoring a local “Teens Against Polio Drive” by selling a record which was recorded by the Kingston Trio and tickets to an indoor Midget Auto Race.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Ripp, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 10.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 15, 1970
Mathais F. Adler, 83, died Sunday in a Lodi nursing home. He had lived in Waunakee since the age of 21.
Mighty McFarland, ranked No. 2 in the state small school poll, came to town last Friday night. The might fell as the Waunakee Warriors threw up an air-tight defense and came away with a 49-46 victory.
Applicants for the new position of Plumbing, Electrical and Building Inspectors were interviewed by the Village Board on Monday, Jan. 12.
A special meeting of the Waunakee School Board has been set for Jan. 20 for the purpose of meeting with the architect and financial consultants to review plans and necessary data for the forthcoming school bond referendum which is set for March 10.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 17, 1980
Senior forward To O’Connor and junior forward Greg Sprout shared the Tomahawk Award for their play in Waunakee’s 75-71 victory over Wisconsin Heights last Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Statz announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathleen, to Philip Simon. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael F. Simon Sr.
Celebrating birthdays on Jan. 20 are Mark Loeffelholz, Ann Marie Albeidinger, Ron H. Acker; Jan. 21 – Joey Marx, Michele Woodring, Paul Carpenter; Jan. 22 – Scott Hilgendorf, Shayne Sveum, Tami Pulvermacher; Jan. 23 – Rachel Fitzgerald, Maureen King; Jan. 24 – Jerry Brush, Kristi Knudsvig, Jay Laufenberg, Karla Kuehn, Carie Statz; Jan. 25 – Jeffry Dix, Denise Buechner, Mark Miller, Stacy Frederickson, Becky Ruhland.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 18, 1990
The Metropolitan Refuse District Landfill, located off of Hwy. Q in the City of Middleton, seems to be leaking, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The Waunakee school board will decide soon where to look for classroom space for the next year, and it appears that St. John’s School in Waunakee and St. Martin’s School in Martinsville are the likeliest prospects.
Kim Kenas will represent Waunakee in the Junior Miss Scholarship program for Young Woman of the Year in Milwaukee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 13, 2000
Waunakee officials are working with developers on business park projects, but they will need the necessary approvals to establish Tax Incremental Districts.
After a slight rise in building during 1998, Waunakee saw a dip in the number of building permits issued in 1999. In 1999, 77 of those permits were for new residential units.
The Waunakee school district is looking at the possibility of offering school bus service to students in grades 5-8 who have to cross South Division Street, Main Street or Century Avenue.
This week’s Tribune features Robert Pulvermacher who has served the Town of Vienna as clerk for 25 years.
Elizabeth Dies of the After School program at Heritage Elementary shows her winning entry for the After School holiday greeting card contest.
Dan Zellner’s free throw with 10 seconds to play was the winning point as Waunakee held off a last minute shot by Monroe for a 42-40 win.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 14, 2010
The newly formed Waunakee Economic Development Commission is recommending that the village board go ahead and request proposals to build a library without asking the voters.
For the third straight time a school board seat representing one of the towns is headed to the ballot with nary a name attached to it.
strict has begun spending the money it received as part of the 2009 federal stimulus package.
While Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP begins to refine a design for a mixed-use library here, Waunakee Village officials see the facility as a means of jump-starting development downtown.
A proposal to add artificial turf to Warrior Stadium as part of a broader improvement plan raised rankles at Monday’s monthly meeting of the Waunakee school board. It wasn’t the proposal that caused board members consternation so much as how the project was introduced to the board. Representatives from the Waunakee Touchdown Club – the football booster club – met with the facilities committee Dec. 30 to discuss the club’s plans to begin a capital campaign for stadium improvements. Monday, school board members expressed distaste that the proposal did not come to the full board before the capital campaign was to begin.
