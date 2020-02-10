A Madison woman is accused of theft after three customers at a Waunakee bar reported stolen items stolen on New Year’s Eve.
Arleen M. Mata, 37, is facing one count of felony theft and another of felony bail jumping in Dane County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint, Waunakee Police received a report from three individuals who said they had placed jackets on barstools at the Gold Nugget while celebrating and that purses with cash, credit cards, car keys, driver’s licenses and cellular phones had been taken.
Video surveillance cameras at the bar captured a female taking the purses.
An investigative search on Facebook identified the woman as Arleen M. Mata, and the officer was able to view mugshot photographs of Mata from when she had been booked into the Dane County Jail on different cases.
Waunakee police spoke with Mata who confirmed she was at the Gold Nugget in Waunakee and did steal purses, according to the criminal complaint.
Mata previously was charged on July 2, 2019, with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense. As a condition of her release, Mata was ordered not to commit any new crimes.
If convicted of the theft charge, Mata could be fined up to $10,000 or face a prison sentence of no more than three and half years. She could face the same fine and sentence for the felony bail-jumping charge.
