A Waunakee bank teller is facing a felony charge of fraudulent writings and misdemeanor theft charge in a business setting for allegedly taking money from a customer’s account.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Court, a bank representative contacted police on July 20, 2018, after a customer came in attempting to withdraw funds from his saving account and was told by another teller the account was closed.
Bank officials began looking into the transactions made by a bank employee, Jared J. Haack, 36, of Verona, and found in June and July of 2017, Haack would withdraw $500 from the customer’s savings account in the morning but would replace the funds at the end of the day, according to the criminal complaint.
Bank officials also found the address had been changed on the customer’s savings account; the customer said the signature on the change of address was not his.
A Waunakee Police detective spoke with Haack, who admitted to illegal behavior at the bank. According to the criminal complaint, Haack allegedly told the detective that he took money out of his drawer on a non-payday and then would pay it back after he got paid the following week.
If convicted, Haack faces up to $10,000 fine or up to six years in prison for the felony charge. The maximum sentence for the misdemeanor theft charge is a $10,000 fine or nine months imprisonment.
