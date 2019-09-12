Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is offering several volunteer information sessions this fall for local residents who have an interest in getting involved. The organization has numerous volunteer opportunities that are appropriate for a variety of interests, skill levels, and schedules. Each of these provides ways for adults, students, and families to participate in meaningful volunteerism. To find volunteer information session dates and times, and to register, visit www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.com and click on “Volunteer.”
Through volunteering, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is the place where individuals can enhance their journey of being connected, reducing stress, meeting new people, learning new skills, and changing lives. Everyone has value and a purpose there.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection was founded in 2007 and currently serves more than 140 local families facing financial hardship. Its mission is to provide programs and resources that engage neighbors to support and empower one another. The Free Store allows neighbors to shop for items to offset other household costs, seasonal programs provide holiday support and school supplies, and other programs provide an opportunity for families to feel empowered and overcome challenges that they are facing. All of these programs are powered by volunteerism.
