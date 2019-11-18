During this time of seasonal confusion, when snow along with leaves has fallen from the sky during late October and early November, Waunakee’s Public Works Department has had it challenges.
The fall leaf pickup has been slow going, said Public Works Director Bill Frederick.
“Because of the fact that we’re picking snow up with the leaves, it’s filling our trucks quicker. It’s slowed the process,” Frederick said.
Normally, crews are able to complete fall leaf collection for the village in about a week to a week and half, he said. This year, they have just finished one route.
Plows have been needed for snow removal, and that’s left the number of trucks dedicated to the task short, with trucks normally used to plow parking lots dedicated to the entire village.
“We’ve been using very little salt,” he said, applying it just to hills, curves and intersections.
Crews will continue picking up leaves through the end of November, depending on the weather. The long-range forecast is calling for snow around the Thanksgiving weekend, Frederick said.
And it may not all get done. Crews are now starting the route over, with leaf pickup north of town and proceeding east and west to the south.
Residents are asked to keep the branches and leaves separate from each other. Both items must be on the terrace in front of the house, not in the road.
There will be no leaf pickup in the alleys, and leaves in plastic bags must be removed from the bags before pickup. Leaves and yard waste may also be dropped off at the MRD Compost Facility located at 5211 Hwy. Q.
“We never get it all done. That’s why we do spring cleanup,” Frederick said.
