Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee is one of 11 first ever recipients of the Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment. The grants were awarded to local nonprofit conservation organizations and total $17,284. The funds will be used to help provide educational programming, interpretation, and enhance volunteerism in local parks.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Foundation President Bill Lunney announced the grants Monday.
The conservation organizations, many of which are Parks Friends groups, received the grants to support their efforts in their County Park or Natural Resource Area. In many cases, the grants will be matched by the organization to leverage the impact. The grant funds come from the Foundation for Dane County Parks through an endowment held by the Madison Community Foundation for the purpose of supporting special projects and programs, educational opportunities, interpretation and volunteerism to a growing and diverse population.
Friends of Schumacher Farm County Park, Inc. will receive a grant of $1,275 for renovation in the farmhouse museum at Schumacher Farm County Park. In addition, Friends of Pheasant Branch, Inc. will receive a grant of $1,871 towards the Make Memory educational programs for senior adults and for the Prairie Plant Propagation Garden planted by volunteers and used for educational programs at the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton.
