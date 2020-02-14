On Feb. 14, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection turned 13 and celebrated by introducing an updated logo and launching a new website. It was Valentine’s Day of 2007 when the organization’s founder, Genna Eaton, received approval from the IRS for its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, which seems fitting since Neighborhood Connection was created with so much love from, and for, the community.
The new logo incorporates the heart connecting two people, symbolizing the neighbor-to-neighbor approach that Neighborhood Connection takes to supporting the most vulnerable families in our community. The full name of the organization is now part of the logo, as opposed to only “WNC,” so that it will be more recognized and understood by those who may not be familiar with the acronym.
Along with the new logo, the organization has adopted a new tagline – “The heart of the community.” Neighborhood Connection’s board of directors felt that this phrase captures the essence of the vital work being done by the organization to both support families in need and create meaningful connection among neighbors through volunteerism and service together.
Neighborhood Connection’s updated website features new navigation and more concise content that should make it easier for visitors to the site to find what they are looking for. It also marks a change to a .org extension for the URL, which more clearly designates that Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is a nonprofit organization. The new website can be found at www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Staff and volunteers at Neighborhood Connection will be fully incorporating the new logo into the organization’s publications and materials over the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.