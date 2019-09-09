A local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout project will add another form of recreation to Schumacher Farm Park.
Creighton Starbuck, 15, said he was looking around for places to complete his project and contacted Amy Jo Dusick, Schumacher Farm Park administrator. Dusick suggested a project to replace the horseshoe pit.
“The old one was in front of the trailhead,” said Creighton, a Waunakee High School student.
He didn’t have much knowledge about horseshoes going into the project he said, but his research revealed a national horseshoe organization that provided the rules, range of dimensions and other specifications for the project.
He’d played the game before, but never seriously, he said.
Now that Creighton has finished the pit, he has some paperwork left to do to complete the badge, the highest a Boy Scout can achieve.
The new horseshoe pit was unveiled at Schumacher Farm Park’s Heritage Fest Sunday, Sept. 8.
