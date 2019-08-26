Vernon Brown punctuated his simple explanation for joining the Air Force, “I volunteered because I loved airplanes and I looked good in blue,” he said with a warm chuckle.
After graduating from Madison West, Brown and two co-workers agreed to enlist together. The plan lasted as far as Lackland Air Force Base. There, one enlistee was diagnosed with cancer and sent home. The other couldn’t hack the military and was given a 4F discharge.
“That left me in the Air Force. I was the only healthy one in the bunch,” said Brown with a grin.
“I wound up in a Civil Engineering Squadron. I got to operate bulldozers, front end loaders, road graders, big plows, sweepers. I got to drive semis. It was like every little boy’s dream,” he said.
He was assigned to a base near Niagara Falls, New York. It was home to Bomarc surface-to-air missiles, each housed in a single-car garage size building.
Brown related, “We went in with lawn mowers to cut the grass around the buildings. We’d kick up stones. The walls on these silos were pressure sensitive. So we were setting off alarms. Somebody decided to bring sheep in. When a sheep gets an itch, what do they do? They scratch against the building. They were worse than the lawn mowers.”
Brown was in a group told to round up the sheep.
“None of us were farmers. It was just a big fiasco. They called a farmer who had us build a snow fence in a V-shaped path to his truck. It was so simple once the farmer told us how to do it. It was a fun afternoon, really. We were just laughing the whole day,” he said.
Brown lived comfortably, with only two men to a room, built-in cabinets and a sink. Brown also enjoyed quite a bit of freedom.
“They gave you a Class A Pass so I could leave the base anytime I wanted,” he said.
The Cuban Missile Crisis took place during Brown’s 18-month assignment. He first noticed something was wrong when his pass no longer worked. Others sent to guard the runway were impacted more. According to Brown, “They told me they were guarding the planes with a rifle and no bullets. They said all we are is targets out there. When one of us falls, they’ll know they’re being attacked.”
Brown then spent another 18 months at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. It was 50 below when he landed in Anchorage in his dress uniform. When he got to Fairbanks, he asked to be transferred someplace warm. He almost accepted a transfer to Vietnam.
“That’s probably the best decision I ever made. Bulldozer operators in Vietnam were prime targets of VC snipers,” he said.
All winter he plowed a three-mile, concrete runway.
Brown continued, “During the summer months we would re-build roads. In Alaska, the spring thaw happens in about a month. All that water washes out all the gravel roads.”
One assignment had Brown building a radar range “out in the boonies.” The crew lived in a log cabin along a dog sled trail and a helicopter flew them to and from the work sites.
“One day when we’re out there ready to be picked up, we see the helicopter coming. And he’s zigzagging like he’s drunk. We realized he was chasing a whole herd of caribou toward us. It was kind of exciting when they all got to where we were. Everybody was hiding behind my bulldozer.”
Brown admitted construction could be serious business. Like the time gravel was being loaded into his five-ton dump truck.
“One of the pivot pins fell out. The rear twisted and fell down on the cab I was in. Luckily, you had to lean over and grab the lever on the passenger side of the floor. And when the cab crushed, it didn’t get me. The guy operating the front end loader had to come over and pry me out,” he said.
Brown also worked for about a month after a 9.2 earthquake hit Anchorage. “We went to clean up the rubble and open up the roads. I really felt like we were doing some good,” he said.
His service “was probably the best experience of my life. The things I experienced, I would have never seen or done. I think if I had been married I would have stayed in 20 years.”
Instead, Brown came home, attended MATC on the GI Bill and went on to enjoy a 40 year career as a draftsman. He moved to Waunakee in 1980.
Brown added this about his time in the military. “Well, I went in a child and I came out a man, I’ll tell you that.”
