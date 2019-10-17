Waunakee Community High School has announced the Career and Technical Education students of the month.
In Agriculture Education, Amber Murphy has been named the student of the month. She has become a leader in the FFA department and is able to see a need, fill it, ask questions, help others and work through problems that other students would crumble with.
In Business and Information Tech/Marketing Education, Jeb Frey has been named the student of the month. Frey is role model for the business/marketing department and has completed at least one business course every year since his freshman year. He is also an active member of FBLA where he is able to showcase his business skills in competitive events.
In Family and Consumer Science, Tristian Heath has been named the student of the month. Heath is a teaching assistant in the culinary arts classroom, sharpening and honing his culinary arts skills. He helps keep up with daily kitchen set-up and clean-up and assists the Culinary I students in the kitchens as they prepare, bake, cook and clean-up their labs.
In Health Science Education, Baylor Smith is the student of the month. Smith has stepped into the HOSA Future Health Professionals Service Committee Chair position this year and will attend the HOSA leadership conference this month.
In Technical Education and Engineering, Will Roe is the student of the month. Will is a Construction I student this semester. His talents and hard work have shown through in the framing work that he has done so far. He has also helped out classmates at his workstation which shows that he is catching on to the Construction theory.
Middle School Career and Technical Students of the Month include Cooper Barth in Agriculture Education, Ava Docherty in Business and Information Tech/Marketing Education, Zach Summers in Family and Consumer Science Education and Emily Schmeiser in Technology Education and Engineering.
