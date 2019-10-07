Waunakee students have been learning about how to stay safe around fire as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
The Waunakee Fire Department has been visiting schools and offering tours of the Fire Station to students in effort to educate them about staying safe in the event of a fire.
According the National Fire Prevention Association, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1921. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. The NFPA urges families to plan ahead for their escape
Fire Prevention Week will culminate Sunday with the Waunakee Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station, 401 W. Second St., Oct. 13, when families can enjoy breakfast at the station and see the equipment firefighters use
