On Nov. 18, Waunakee's Village Board approved the creation of the Create Waunakee Committee. The Village is seeking nine community members, including one member of Village Board and one representative from the Waunakee Area School District, to serve on this committee. The committee may also include up to two members who reside outside the Village, but within the Waunakee Area School District.
Exact meeting times and days are not yet determined, but meetings will likely be held in the evening and occur once monthly. Committee appointments are likely to occur at the Village Board meeting on Jan. 6, 2020.
For more information on Create Waunakee and its mission, visit www.createwaunakee.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/createwaunakee.
To submit an application to volunteer for the Create Waunakee Committee, visit http://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/431/Application-to-Volunteer where you can submit an online application or print a paper copy to fill out. Anyone interested may also stop by Village Hall during regular business hours to receive a paper application. If you have any questions, please contact Todd Schmidt, Village Administrator at (608) 850-2182 or administrator@waunakee.com.
