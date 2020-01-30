Audience members at the Wisconsin Singers’ Feb. 8 performance at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center can expect an interactive experience.
“You’ll be singing along,” said Molly Petroff, Waunakee High School vocal music teacher. “They choose music that everybody’s going to know – music that appeals to all.”
Petroff knows this first-hand. She was part of the UW musical performance troupe in college from 1993-95. So was fellow Waunakee music educator Jamie Sercombe, who performed with the Wisconsin Singers all four of his college years from 1996-2000.
Sercombe said every show is different, so if you’ve seen the Singers before, you’ll experience something new on Saturday with different choreography and different arrangements.
“You’ll get a sense of the work ethic of these kids. It’s really impressive,” Petroff added.
Both say their experience with the musical troupe made a large impact on their lives.
Sercombe auditioned in high school, so when he showed up to the two-week camp before his first semester at UW-Madison, his college career started. He spent his fourth year as the Singers’ assistant musical director, organizing the band rehearsals and the shows.
Fellow students in the Wisconsin Singers would remain in his life for years to come.
“It’s where I met my wife,” said Sercombe, who played trumpet while his future wife played saxophone.
Others in the Singers became lifelong friends.
“When you’re in the group, it’s mentioned these are people you’ll stay connected with. It’s a very unique experience,” Sercombe added.
Petroff’s experience in the Singers eventually led to her career choice as a music educator.
“I had only high school experience to think about,” she said. Those music educators “lived and breathed for that school,” she added.
She didn’t think she could do the same, but while performing with the Singers, she was exposed to other school programs.
“At other schools, I saw ways of existing. I thought I could have a family, too,” Petroff said.
Petroff was a piano teacher with the Wisconsin Singers band, one of its few women members. She recalled that a dress had to be made for her to match the other band members’ black uniforms.
Wisconsin Singers attend camp for two weeks prior to the start of the first semester each year then perform between 35 and 40 shows per year mostly around Wisconsin.
“There’s a lot of interaction with schools, students and other directors,” Sercombe said.
They don’t receive pay or college credit, but scholarship funds are now available.
While Sercombe said he always knew he wanted to teach music, his experience with the Singers gave him the opportunity to play and meet people.
“It was something different than what I’d done before,” he said.
Both he and Petroff said they learned to adapt to the surprises touring on the road can present – a smaller stage than anticipated or a broken monitor. Shows feature a diverse style of music, as well.
The Feb. 8 show, “Hold On to Your Dreams,” is written specifically for the Wisconsin Signers and will include an eclectic mix of music, including Broadway-style dance, big-band sound, humor and classic Badger spirit.
The Feb. 8 performance will also feature local talent with opening performances by the Waunakee High School Keenotes and sixth-grade choir students.
Prior to the concert, the students will participate in workshops led by the Wisconsin Singers to learn a routine and about keeping music in their lives in college.
Tickets to the show are available at wisconsinsingers.com/Waunakee and at the Performing Arts Center box office.
