The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors will have an opportunity continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of competition. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Semifinalists from the Waunakee area include Ethan DeLair and Evelyn Yee, both Madison Country Day School students, and Ashlyn Anderson, Sebastian Geraci and Abigail Schmeiser, Waunakee High School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.