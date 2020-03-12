Parents of students attending Madison Country Day School were informed March 12 that spring break would be extended, and online learning would be used in a response plan to COVID-19 concerns.
In a letter to parents, Devon Davis, interim head of school, informed parents that school would remain open as scheduled through Friday, March 13. Its spring break would then be extended four days, through March 27. The school will use snow and cold days in order to extend the break.
The week of March 30-April 3 will be used for online learning with regular in-person school to resume April 6.
“Please know that your child’s safety, your safety, and the health of the entire public were our guiding factors in making this decision,” Davis said in the letter. “We are teaching our students to consider the world beyond our walls and feel this decision is in keeping with that lesson.”
The school staff are also recommending against travel outside of Wisconsin for spring break. Families who do travel outside of the state are asked to return home by Monday, March 23 to allow for a 14-day quarantine period before students return to in-person school.
Waunakee Community School District officials have not indicated any changes to its spring break as of yet.
