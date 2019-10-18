Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services that complement their mission of engaging neighbors in supporting one another. The programs will provide information to build awareness of issues and resources impacting the community and highlight ways in which citizens can get involved in volunteerism locally.
Offerings in October and November will feature presentations by the Dane County Time Bank, Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center, United Way of Dane County, Access to Independence, and W.I.C. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
The following are the programs scheduled:
-Dane County Time Bank: Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9-10 a.m.: The Dane County Time Bank’s “neighbors helping neighbors” matches people in need of a task or service, such as yard work, with someone who can provide it. Time Bank members receive one “time dollar” for each hour of their service, which can then be used to access needed services from other individuals or organizations in the network. Learn how to get involved and start time sharing.
-Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC): Friday, Nov. 8, 8-9 a.m.: The ADRC of Dane County provides information about resources and support on all aspects of life related to the aging population, those with disabilities, and their families. Services include referrals for adaptive equipment, caregiver support, housing options, respite care, transportation, meal programs, and more.
-United Way of Dane County: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m.: The United Way aims to make accessing resources easier for those in need. They can provide referrals for financial assistance, food resources, housing, addiction treatment, health care, mental health, heating & utilities assistance, and more.
-Access to Independence: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 9-10 a.m.: Access to Independence provides resources, services and advocacy for people of any type of disability, and of any age. Their services include referral services, peer support, independent living skills training, advocacy, transition help, accessibility within the community, and more.
-WIC: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 4-5 p.m.: The purpose of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is to promote and maintain the health and well-being of nutritionally at-risk pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services.
For more information about these programs, contact Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at (608) 849-5740 or wncteam@waunakeenc.com.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection was founded in 2007 and currently serves more than 140 local families facing financial hardship. Its mission is to provide programs and resources that engage neighbors to support and empower one another. The Free Store allows neighbors to shop for items to offset other household costs, seasonal programs provide holiday support and school supplies, and other programs provide an opportunity for families to feel empowered and overcome challenges that they are facing. All of these programs are powered by local neighbors who volunteer and make our community stronger.
