Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home invasion on Riveredge Road in the Town of Westport at approximately 3:45 a.m. Oct. 17.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the victims reported waking to the sounds of the suspects inside their home. The burglars were able to gain entry to the house using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. The suspects got away with car keys and a wallet before they were interrupted and fled.
The sheriff’s office continues to remind citizens to create a nightly routine to ensure that homes, garages and vehicles are locked. Other residents in this neighborhood should be checking their property, as this group tends to target several homes at a time.
Law enforcement is also asking for the public’s help in catching the perpetrators. If you see or hear suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately. For those with home video systems like a Ring doorbell or other home security system, save and share anything suspicious or concerning with your local authorities.
