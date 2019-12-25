Several Waunakee students of the Waunakee FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin Association of FFA FIRE conference Oct. 19 at the UW-Madison.
FIRE stands for Foundations in Reaching Excellence. The conference helps young FFA members discover opportunities in the FFA organization and gain valuable leadership skills.
This is one of three conferences held around the state of the Wisconsin for seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade FFA members. More then 600 members attend these three conferences during October.
The Wisconsin FFA FIRE Conference is designed to inform beginning FFA members about the FFA and motivate them to participate in its many activities. Students learn about communication skills, social skills, goal setting, FFA awards and programs, and opportunities in agriculture along with developing leadership skills to help them be effective members in their local chapters.
The conference was centered around the theme "FFAmily Vacation." All of the state officers encouraged students who attended the FIRE Conference to set goals for their FFA involvement and meet people from around the state who can help them reach those goals. This is the start in a member's journey in the FFA organization as they travel through the many opportunities offered to students through agricultural education and FFA.
Attending the conference were Waunakee students Brooke Yecoshenko, Tyler Luech, Matthew Ranum, Jaida Murphy, Carter Niesen, Max Zirk and Cooper Barth.
