The foam-holding tanks on the Waunakee Fire Districts Engines will soon be equipped with a safer firefighting foam now that they have been emptied of foam containing PFAS.
Waunakee, along with Monona, Sauk City and Dane Fire Departments recently emptied the foam tanks on there engines and will soon fill them with another firefighting foam free of the PFAS chemicals.
PFAS, or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. In addition to their use for Teflon and cleaning products, they can be found in firefighting foams, which have contributed to a source of groundwater contamination near airports and military bases where firefighting training occurs.
Waunakee Fire Chief Dave Kopp said he learned about the efforts to remove the foam containing PFAS from City of Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis and partnered up with the other four departments to hire a company for the removal. The City of Madison has done extensive research about the removal process and which PFAS free foam products performed best in there testing, Chief Kopp said.
“Chief Davis and members of the City of Madison Fire Department were very helpful in sharing their test results,” Kopp added.
Recently, PFAS were detected in Madison’s Starkweather Creek, the Wisconsin River near Rhinelander and Monroe County’s Silver Creek near Fort McCoy. Work is being done around the state to regulate the use of foam containing PFAS.
Studies have shown PFAS chemicals can cause reproductive, developmental, liver, kidney and immunological effects. Studies have also shown that PFAS can also cause increased cholesterol levels, low birth weights, cancer and thyroid hormone disruption according to the EPA.
By changing over to a PFAS free foam, “It’s safer for the environment plus it’s safer for the firefighters,” Chief Kopp said
Chief Kopp said foam has not been used a lot in in the Waunakee Fire District in past years but is becoming more common because it provides for better extinguishment and helps reduce water damage.
The costs for the PFAS removal, decontamination and disposal of the product are still being finalized and will be split between the four departments, Kopp said.
