The Waunakee Community School district has announced deadlines for open enrolment and Intra-District Transfers.
Families who have moved or are planning to move out of the Waunakee school district boundaries are eligible to have their students continue attending Waunakee schools under the State of Wisconsin’s open enrollment program. Open enrollment applications may be completed electronically through the link http://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment between Feb. 3 and April 30. Anyone with questions can call Julie Gengler, registrar, at (608) 849-2000 or email juliegengler@waunakee.k12.wi.us.
Families who wish to request a transfer of elementary aged students outside of their assigned attendance area or back into their assigned attendance area may be eligible to do so. The transfer request is available on the Waunakee school district’s website at waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/elementary_boundaries.cfm or by contacting the district registrar.
Transfer requests must be returned to the district registrar by March 16 and comply with Board of Education policy 432-Rule.
