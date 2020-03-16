To protect the health and well-being of employees, the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press is closing its office to non-employees effective immediately in our effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to protect our associates, our customers and the community.
This will not affect contract employees such as cleaning staff or delivery drivers.
We are open and publishing the news, but please contact us via email (lpedit@hngnews.com) or by phone at (608) 729-3366 or via the website (hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise and hngnews.com/poynette_press).
