Libraries have evolved significantly over the last 40 years. In that time, we have designed more than 50 libraries across the country. While some may question the relevancy of libraries in today’s digital age, we have seen first-hand that these institutions are still critical to a community’s well-being. Built on the foundation of access to knowledge for all, libraries are a great equalizer, and we thrive on a design process that engages the entire community. The concept for the new Waunakee Public Library evolved from multiple visioning sessions with library representatives, village officials and community members. This approach is informed by our fundamental beliefs about what libraries today must be: a beacon, drawing people to learn, create, and participate in their community.
The new 39,500-square-foot library is formed by two wings – the main collection areas in a two-story wing and the community wing in another single-story wing – with the main entrance located at the intersection of the two.
In the single-floor community wing, a 2,400-square-foot community hall with outdoor patio can be configured for lectures, banquets, and public events. Other gathering spaces include a living room, community board room, and den with a coffee bar. A history hall in the community wing tells the story of Waunakee.
The first floor of the two-story wing is dedicated to children and families with the children’s collection, a program room, and an interactive area that encourages active learning through play. Staff offices are also located on the first floor of this wing.
An open and airy second floor with an abundance of natural light houses the remainder of the library’s collection. A variety of reading spaces are scattered throughout, including the cozy nook with fireplace and window seat, and light-filled overlook perched amid the trees. Low bookshelves provide clear views throughout the space, improving visibility and allowing patrons to easily discover new materials. Overlooking the grand staircase, a technology hub creates a place, particularly for teens, to deepen digital literacy skills and is intentionally located adjacent to the young adult collection.
Perhaps the most public of all civic buildings, a library must be integrated into its neighborhood and community. The building’s exterior is a timeless design, consistent with the character of Waunakee, and scaled to the site and neighborhood. The centrally-located site, once a brownfield, has been brought back to life as a community park with a playground, bike path and pedestrian bridge connecting the library site to downtown.
Sustainable features include a green roof, solar panels, and ample use of daylight. Beyond ecological sustainability, the economic and social sustainability of the Village of Waunakee are central to the library’s design. Amenities for entrepreneurs and small businesses encourage innovation and economic growth; the expandable community wing promotes local culture. Public art and local craftsmanship are incorporated throughout, including works by several local artists and a custom live-edge boardroom table by Simon Builders.
Communities like Waunakee have brought libraries back to life by embracing their communal spaces to create, make, imagine and ignite ideas. When a library melds the legacy of its past with the possibilities of the future, it is both familiar and comfortable, yet novel and inspiring.
OPN Architects was honored to work on this project. The Waunakee Public Library design team includes Principal-in-Charge Wesley Reynolds, Project Architect Mark Kruser, Architect Sophie Anstreicher, and Interior Designers Mindy Sorg, Kim Knoop and Erica Steapp. Partners include IMEG (structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineers), Snyder and Associates (civil engineers), Confluence (landscape designers), Thysse (environmental graphics). It was constructed by General Contractors Vogel Bros. Building Co.
OPN Architects is a regional, knowledge-based design firm with more than 110 designers working on projects across the Midwest. OPN has studios in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and Iowa City, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin. The firm’s award-winning work spans a wide variety of client types including corporate, civic, higher education, health care, and libraries. For more information about OPN, visit www.opnarchitects.com.
