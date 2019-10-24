The Village of Waunakee, in cooperation with the Town of Westport, will close sections of Woodland Drive near Mill Road for pavement repairs from Nov. 4-7. The project will include repairing several of the asphalt pavement humps that occur on Woodland Drive in the winter months. As a test repair, the contractors will be repairing a few of the existing damaged areas of Woodland Drive on each side of Mill Road.
The road closures will be as follows:
-Woodland Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Mill Road to Manchester Crossing for approximately two days starting Nov. 4, weather permitting.
-Woodland Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Mill Road to Tierney Drive for approximately two days beginning Nov. 6, weather permitting.
The Town and the Village ask the public's cooperation in finding alternative travel routes during the project.
